Update posted at 7:45 p.m. Feb. 3
Columbia River Fire & Rescue (CRFR) reports the gas leak incident has ended.
According to CRFR, NW Natural resolved the leak. Fire crews have cleared and reverse 911 is calling those residents back to let everyone know the shelter in place has been lifted.
CRFR advises that the incident is a good reminder for everyone to register for the Columbia Alert Network (CAN) with Columbia 911.
To so so, see https://www.columbia911.com/.../columbia-alert-network-can.
Previous Chronicle coverage posted at 7:15 p.m.
Columbia River Fire & Rescue crews were on the scene of a vehicle virus a large diameter gas line on Oregon Street in St. Helens Wednesday evening.
Oregon Street and Deer Island Road had been shut down while crews waited for NW Natural to arrive.
Anyone who lives in the area of Oregon Street past the Columbia Humane Society as well as those living on Deer Island Street were notified to shelter in place.
Vehicle traffic was advised to avoid the area.
