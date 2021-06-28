Update at 3 p.m. June 28
Highway 30 at Columbia City is now open following a traffic crash earlier this afternoon. Details about the crash were not immediately available.
Previous Chronicle coverage posted at 2 p.m.
Highway 30 at milepost 32 near Columbia City is closed due to a traffic crash.
Look for alternative routes.
