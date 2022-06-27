Update posted at 3:45 p.m. June 27
The Oregon Department of Transportation reports that all lanes of westbound Interstate 84 are now open west of The Dalles following the crash Monday morning of a truck carrying a crane near exit 40. The eastbound lanes opened earlier Monday afternoon. ODOT will continue to make minor road repairs in the days ahead.
Update posted at 3 p.m. June 27
All lanes of eastbound Interstate 84 are again open between Troutdale and Hood River after the crash and fire Monday morning of a truck carrying a crane near exit 40, according to the Oregon Department of Transportation. The westbound lanes remain closed at The Dalles.
Update posted at 2 p.m. June 27
All lanes of I-84 were closed early Monday morning, June 27, after semi-truck with a crane boom and a flatbed trailer crashed, According to Oregon State Police (OSP).
The semi-truck was traveling eastbound on I-84 near milepost 42 when a tire blew. The truck plowed through the cement barrier into the east-bound lane where it jackknifed and rolled onto its side. The truck slid on the cement barrier and caught on fire.
The semi-truck was operated by Marvin Klopfenstein, 37, who escaped with only minor injuries, according to OSP.
I-84 remained closed in both directions late Monday afternoon. An estimated 200 gallons of fuel, oil, and antifreeze came from the vehicle. The pavement was gouged in places that will need to be repaired before the highway re-opening.
The Oregon Department of Transportation is working with Gerlock towing and US Ecology on the cleanup.
For information regarding the highway reopening, visit www.tripcheck.com
Previous coverage posted at 8:15 a.m. June 27
A crane truck fire at milepost 40 on I-84 has closed all eastbound and westbound lanes of between Troutdale, exit 17 and Hood River, exit 62, according to the Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT).
Detour route between Portland and the Columbia Gorge is U.S. Highway 26. The closure is expected to last through the morning.
