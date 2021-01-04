Update posted at 9:15 a.m. Jan. 4
NW Cornelius Pass Road has reopened to traffic between Highway 30 and NW Skyline Boulevard after crews removed a downed tree that was tangled in power lines early this morning.
Previous Chronicle coverage posted at 7 a.m. Jan. 4
NW Cornelius Pass Road is closed in both directions between Highway 30 and NW Skyline Boulevard due to a downed tree in power lines, according to the Multnomah County Public Works.
Use alternate routes until the road reopens later this morning. NW Newberry Road is the alternate route for cars and pickups; large trucks need to use highways.
