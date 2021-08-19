Update posted at 10 a.m. Aug. 19
The Oregon Department of Transportation reports that the eastbound lanes of Interstate 84 are again open between Interstate 5 and Cesar Chavez Boulevard after an early morning crash.
Previous coverage posted at 6:45 a.m. Aug. 19
Eastbound Interstate 84 is closed at Interstate 5 following a Thursday morning motorcycle crash on I-84, according to the Oregon Department of Transportation.
Eastbound on-ramps from I-5 northbound and southbound are closed as are other eastbound on-ramps. The on-ramp to eastbound I-84 at Cesar Chavez Boulevard remains open.
Travelers should expect an extended closure lasting through the morning commute and should find an alternate route through the area.
Go to Tripcheck.com for real time traffic information.
