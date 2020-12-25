Update posted at 9:15 a.m.
The Oregon Department of Transportation reports all lanes of U.S. Highway 30 just east of Scappoose (milepost 20.5) are open following a police activity.
Previous Chronicle coverage posted at 7:30 a.m.
Police activity has closed U.S. Highway 30 just east of Scappoose (milepost 20.5), according to the Oregon Department of Transportation.
No detour has yet been set up.
Travelers should avoid the area, use an alternative route or expect a long delay.
Follow developments at TripCheck.com.
