Update posted at 1:45 p.m. Dec. 20
All lanes of eastbound Interstate 84 are again open Troutdale to Hood River after the road was closed Tuesday by crashes caused by ice, according to ODOT.
Travelers should still use caution on the cold and wet roads in Western Oregon, especially with hazardous conditions expected in the days ahead.
Update posted at 12:30 p.m. Dec. 20
The Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) reports bad weather is causing long delays between the Willamette Valley and Central Oregon Tuesday.
Eastbound Interstate 84 remains closed between Hood River and Troutdale because of truck crashes with no schedule for re-opening.
Long delays caused by heavy traffic and heavy snow are plaguing U.S. Highway 26 over Mount Hood and OR Highway 35 north of Hood River is closed by crashes in heavy snow. Few low elevation alternatives are available.
Travelers may choose to delay their travels until crews can clear roads.
Update posted at 9:15 a.m. Dec. 20
All lanes of westbound Interstate 84 are now open between Troutdale and Hood River but the eastbound highway will remain closed while crews clear a multi-vehicle crash that took place early Tuesday near milepost 23, according to the Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT).
The road through the Columbia River Gorge has seen extremely hazardous conditions with ice and high winds. ODOT crews have been using salt, deicer, sand and plows to make sure the road is safe.
As an alternative route between the Willamette Valley and Central Oregon, eastbound travelers should use U.S.Highway 26 over Mount Hood.
All travelers should use caution in the winter conditions on the roads in Western Oregon Tuesday and be extra careful in planning travels over the upcoming holiday weekend.
Previous coverage posted at 6:45 a.m.
The Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) reports all eastbound and westbound lanes of Interstate 84 are now closed between Troutdale and Hood River, mileposts 17 to 64, because of icy and windy conditions in the Columbia River Gorge.
Icy roads caused several trucks to crash Tuesday morning and crews will be working to clear and treat the roads before re-opening, according to ODOT.
As an alternative route between the Willamette Valley and Central Oregon travelers should use U.S. Highway 26 over Mount Hood. But all travelers should use caution in the extreme winter conditions on the roads in Western Oregon Tuesday and be extra careful if planning travels over the upcoming holiday weekend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.