Update posted at 10 a.m. Aug. 27
Highway 30 in Scappoose has reopened following a head-on traffic crash earlier today.
Details about victims had not been released as of 10 a.m.
Previous Chronicle coverage posted at 7:15 a.m. Aug. 27.
First responders are on the scene of a head-on crash at Havlik Drive and Highway 30 in Scappoose.
Scappoose Fire & Rescue reports that Highway 30 is closed and vehicles are being diverted around the crash site to Old Portland Road, behind the Fred Meyer shopping center.
West bound traffic is open to one lane. Fire crews were working to extricate a patient and clear the road of debris.
