Update posted at 8:15 a.m.
According to Columbia River Fire & Rescue (CRFR) there are two patients with injuries and one vehicle requires extrication. Please use an alternate route this morning while we work on scene. Friendly reminder, please use appropriate speeds while traveling in the current weather conditions. The roadways have extra water which makes it much more challenging.
Previous coverage posted at 7:15 a.m.
Watch for first responders at Millard Road and Highway 30 at St. Helens following a reported head-on traffic crash.
