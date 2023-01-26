The National Weather Service has continued an Air Stagnation Advisory until 11 a.m. Friday.
WHAT
A period of stagnant air with light winds is expected.
WHERE
Portions of northwest Oregon, including St. Helens and southwest Washington.
IMPACTS
Air stagnation could result in the development and persistence of poor air quality.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS
People with respiratory illness should follow their physician`s advice for dealing with high levels of air pollution during periods of stagnant air.
State air quality agencies highly recommend that no outdoor burning occur and that residential wood burning devices be limited as much as possible. According to state air quality agencies, prolonged periods of stagnant air can hold pollutants close to the ground where people live and breathe.
Check with your local burn agency for any current restrictions in your area.
