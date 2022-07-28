The National Weather Service (NWS) has extended its Excessive Heat Warning to 9 p.m. Saturday for the region.

The warning had first been issued Sunday, July 24.

The NWS and health officials warned that the excessive heat expected to range from the low 90s to low 100s during the day and 60s to 70s at night can be dangerous.

“Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities and for those that do not have access to air conditioning,” the NWS warning stated.

Relief ahead

NWS Meteorologist Colby Neuman said the ridge of strong high pressure that caused the heatwave is slowly moving.

“Cooling will result as the high pressure moves toward the east, that will allow air from the ocean and more moisture potential to move into our area,” he said.

The weather shift is expected to occur following Sunday’s temperatures into the upper 90s.

“Next week there is a pretty good shot at below average temperatures, into the 70s, with possible a 50% chance of rain but there are still a lot of uncertainties at this point,” Nueman told The Chief early Thursday, July 28.

Over the past week, temperature records were set in the greater Portland area and greater Vancouver area. Temperatures reached 102 at the Portland Airport and 101 in Vancouver. The old records of 100 degrees in both areas were recorded in 2020.

“It’s very likely that areas in Columbia County reached near temperature records, or new records as well, but we won’t know that until we receive data collected by our volunteer weather spotters,” Neuman said.

NWS warning

The NWS alert also listed the following safety precautions during heatwaves:

• Drink plenty of fluids.

• Stay in an air-conditioned room and out of the sun.

• Check on relatives and neighbors.

• Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.

• Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside.

• When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening.

• Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

• Wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing when possible.

• Schedule frequent rest breaks in shaded or air-conditioned environments.

• Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.

• Heat stroke is an emergency. Call 9-1-1.

Columbia County officials also issued a warning about the hot weather and placed the NWS alert on the county’s website Monday, July 25.

State of Emergency

On July 26, Governor Kate Brown declared a state of emergency in 25 Oregon counties, including Columbia County, from July 25 through July 31, to ensure additional resources are available to respond to forecasted excessively high temperatures.

Multiple days of extreme heat with little or no cooling overnight may also impact critical infrastructure, causing utility outages and transportation disruptions, according to Brown.

"With many parts of Oregon facing a high heat wave, it is critical that every level of government has the resources they need to help keep Oregonians safe and healthy," Brown said. "I encourage everyone to take proactive steps to keep themselves and their families safe, including drinking plenty of fluids, taking advantage of cooling centers, and checking in on neighbors, friends, and loved ones."

Brown has directed the Oregon Department of Emergency Management (OEM) to activate the state's Emergency Coordination Center to coordinate essential protective measures. She has also directed state agencies to provide any assistance requested by OEM to support response efforts.

Heat-related illnesses are preventable — all Oregonians are encouraged to learn the symptoms of heat stroke, heat exhaustion and other heat-related illnesses, according to a release from Brown's office

"Oregonians who do not have air conditioning in their homes are strongly encouraged to make a plan today to find a cool location they can access during the heat wave," the release states.

To find cooling centers in Oregon, call 211, which will be operating 24/7 during the heat wave, or visit the 211 website.

Brown is asking all Oregonians to check in on vulnerable friends, family, and neighbors who may be susceptible to extreme heat to help them access ways to stay safe.

Heat History

It was a little over a year ago that the Northwest set all-time record highs when a blistering heat wave evolved in late June 2021. During that historic weather event, the Oregon state record of 119, previously set at multiple locations, was tied at Pelton Dam, located about 90 miles southeast of Portland.

Temperatures reached 116 degrees in portions of Columbia County on June 29, 2021.