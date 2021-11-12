The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Water for much of Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington through late Friday night, Nov. 12.
WHAT
Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. First responders, Oregon Emergency Management, and state geologists urge people in flood and landslide prone areas to be alert of the increasing danger of high water, mud flows and landslides.
IMPACTS
Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Street flooding and flooding of creeks and rivers are possible. Police urge drivers o slow down and watch for high water in roadways and steeets.
ADDITIONAL DETAILS
The primary concern is the potential for river flooding. Heavy rain may also result in landslides in areas of steep terrain. Debris flows over and near the recent burn areas in the north Oregon Cascades cannot be ruled out either, however the potential appears to be low as the axis of heaviest rain should be north of the burn areas.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop.
AREAS OF CONCERN
Portions of northwest Oregon and southwest Washington, including the following areas, in northwest Oregon, Central Coast Range of Western Oregon, Central Columbia River Gorge, Central Oregon Coast, Central Willamette Valley, Coast Range of Northwest Oregon, Greater Portland Metro Area, Lower Columbia, North Oregon Coast, Northern Oregon Cascade Foothills, Northern Oregon Cascades, Upper Hood River Valley and Western Columbia River Gorge. In southwest Washington, Central Columbia River Gorge, Greater Vancouver Area, I-5 Corridor in Cowlitz County, South Washington Cascade Foothills, South Washington Cascades, South Washington Coast, Western Columbia River Gorge and Willapa Hills.
If your home, work, or route is in a watch area:
- Stay alert. Track the flood watch by radio, TV, weather radio or online. If told to evacuate, do so immediately.
- Listen. Unusual sounds might indicate moving debris, such as trees cracking or boulders knocking together. A trickle of falling mud or debris may precede larger landslides. If you think there is danger of a landslide, leave immediately.
- Watch the water. If water in a stream or creek suddenly turns muddy or the amount of water flowing suddenly decreases or increases, this is a warning that the flow has been affected upstream. You should immediately leave the area because a debris flow may soon be coming downstream.
- Travel with extreme caution. Assume roads are not safe. Be alert when driving, especially at night. Embankments along roadsides may fail, sending rock and debris onto the road.
For more landslide and debris flow information: https://www.oregongeology.org/Landslide/debrisflow.htm
