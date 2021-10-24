More rain and gusty winds are expected for our area this weekend.
The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory for the region.
WHAT
South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected.
WHEN
From 11 a.m. Sunday to 5 a.m Monday.
IMPACTS
Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.