Update posted at 3 p.m. Nov. 12

Get ready for some classic autumn weather because gusty winds, a lot of rain and some mountain snow are expected to hit the Oregon Coast and Willamette Valley Thursday night and lasting into Saturday.

The snow may make travel dangerous in the Cascade passes, including Government Camp and Santiam Pass.

Most of the area should see rain and wind and a lot of both, with the heaviest rains expected Friday morning and lasting until Friday afternoon.

The National Weather Service says the strongest winds will hit the Cascades, the Southern Washington Coast, the Oregon Coast and the Willamette Valley during the early hours of Friday morning and continuing until soon after dark.

The National Weather Service expects the first rain to hit Thursday afternoon with a second wave arriving Friday afternoon and lasting into Saturday morning.

The wind and rain may bring down trees and cause slides, especially in areas where the September wildfires stripped away the underbrush.

The Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) asks travelers to think twice before driving over the mountain passes which are expected to get several inches of snow.

If you do drive, use plenty of caution and observe a few common sense rules for navigating hazardous weather conditions:

Get safely situated. Don’t wait until after a storm hits to get on the road. Get to your destination before conditions turn nasty and unsafe.

Travel smart. Consider waiting until a storm passes to get on your bike or in your car.

Look out for each other. If you must drive, remember cyclists and pedestrians are harder to see in a storm. If you’re biking or walking remember that cars don’t stop quickly in wintery conditions.

Leave early. It’s smart to allow plenty of time to get where you’re going. In severe weather, closures and crashes can cause long delays.

Know before you go. Plan your route. Visit com in advance to look at ODOT cameras and check conditions.

Beware of outages. If a storm knocks out power to traffic signals, treat intersections like an all-way stop. The driver who stops first goes first.

In severe weather, ODOT readies all available tools in its winter arsenal, including plows, sanders, salt and deicers as appropriate. We pre-position crews and equipment as needed to respond.

When mountain passes receive heavy amounts of snow travelers should be prepared for extreme winter conditions by carrying chains and knowing how to use them.

Visit ODOT's new 2020-2021 Winter Travel News Packet for tips and information for managing winter conditions.

Previous Chronicle coverage posted at 9 a.m. Nov. 12

A series of wind and rain storms that could produce hazardous conditions are expected to flow across the state beginning Thursday.

The National Weather Service is forecasting up to three quarters of an inch of rain in St. Helens and across Columbia County on Thursday with another quarter of an inch expected Friday.

"The storms will produce gusty winds for the area into the weekend," National Weather Service meteorology technician Gerald Macke said. "Winds could gust to about 20 to 30 miles an hour with the strongest winds overnight Friday."

The NWS has posted a High Wind Warning for the Central and South Oregon Coast with wind gusts that could be as high as 65 mph. The NWS has also posted a Winter Storm Warning and significant snowfall for the Oregon Cascades.

The system

A deepening low pressure system has the potential to produce hazardous weather across southwest Washington and northwest Oregon late in the week. There is growing confidence that this storm is capable of producing strong winds along the coast and inland this Friday. These winds could down trees, disrupt power, challenge drivers of large vehicles, and possibly damage or move unsecured property.

Very large surf is expected along the south Washington and Oregon beaches that could cause strong rip currents, dangerous sneaker waves, beach erosion, and move large logs. This surf paired with high tides may also result in coastal flooding with ocean water possibly spilling onto coastal highways and roads, are into low-lying areas near the beaches.

Rain and Cascade snow is also expected with this storm. The rain does not look particularly hazardous at this time, but heavy snow or blowing snow may result in dangerous driving across the Cascade passes.

Visit www.weather.gov/portland for forecast updates from the National Weather Service.