Update posted at 7 p.m. August 17
Fire agency crews from Columbia County have returned from the Mosier Creek wildfire in the Columbia River Gorge.
The following is an update about what officials believe is a human-caused wildfire.
Five days following their mobilization to the Mosier Creek Fire outside of The Dalles, the last of the Office of State Fire Marshal’s task forces under the Blue Incident Management Team have demobilized and are returning to their home counties after serving under a unified command with the Oregon Department of Forestry.
The “Blue Team” arrived at the fire on Aug. 13, with eight structural task forces. Today, the IMT and the remaining task forces released the delegation of structure responsibilities to local fire authorities.
ODF will continue to staff the Mosier Creek Fire, doing mop-up activities. As of today, the Mosier Creek Fire covered 985 aces and was 65 percent contained. The cause of the fire remains under investigation. At the height of the fire, more than 660 structures were threatened, and 36 structures were destroyed.
“Though the Mosier Creek Fire saw no loss of life or serious injuries, for the families who lost their homes and property, this was a devastating event,” Chief Deputy State Fire Marshal Mariana Ruiz-Temple said. “Despite these terrible losses, the local warning system to safely evacuate residents worked by avoiding any loss of life. The coordinated system in Oregon that brought together resources from local and state agencies quickly combined into a unified command structure that addressed the incident safely. It was an honor for the Oregon fire service to serve their Oregon neighbors.”
The OSFM wants to thank the local responders, volunteers, the American Red Cross and other community members who assisted impacted residents and supported members of the Oregon fire service.
At the Mosier Creek Fire, local and state firefighting personnel operated with new COVID-19 mitigation measures in place. Those measures included a COVID Module. For this incident the COVID Module had a health liaison, a deputy health liaison and four responders, who are certified as emergency medical technicians or higher.
These staff work to prevent and mitigate the risk of COVID-19 within fire camps. Having the module personnel address risks associated with COVID-19 allowed the IMTs and firefighting personnel to focus on their primary responsibilities at the incident.
To follow additional updates for the incident, visit the incident Facebook page at: https://www.facebook.com/mosiercreekfire2020.
Previous Chronicle coverage posted at at 11 a.m. Aug. 17:
Columbia County fire crews are expected to return today after assisting other crews from around the state at the Mosier Creek wildfire in the Columbia River Gorge.
A 13-member crew from Columbia County and a command officer were sent to the nearly 1,000 acre blaze Thursday.
Columbia County Fire & Rescue interim Fire Chief Eric Smythe said the local crews were working 15-hour a day shifts.
“They were supporting line construction, improving defense positions and conducting patrols,” he said.
Smythe described the terrain at the fire scene as dangerous.
“There are hills with stands of ponderous pine and oak with lots of dry fuels, grasses and other vegetation” he said. “Fire can make a very fast uphill run. Sometimes they can’t see the main fire and there is the potential that the fire could run over them, so they have to be very vigilant.”
Smythe said the local crews are specially trained for such wildfire activity.
The Mosier Creek wildfire is believed to be human caused. It broke out Wednesday afternoon and has forced the evacuation of 900 people and destroyed four structures near the town of Mosier in the Columbia River Gorge.
Smythe said the wildfire danger is increasing in Columbia County due to the current heat wave, summer drying conditions, and winds.
"Until we get substantial rain for four, five or six days, we have to be vigilant," Smythe said.
Outdoor burning is banned in the county and residents should avoid mowing to help prevent wildfires, Smythe said.
New Details posted at 2 p.m. August 17
Governor Kate Brown visited the site of the Mosier Creek Fire in Wasco County on Monday, August, 17.
Brown received a fire briefing, visited the fire line, met with a family whose home was lost, and saw firsthand the staff of the COVID fire module in action. The COVID module is a new tool for firefighting during the pandemic. This tool allows firefighters to focus on firefighting, while the members of the COVID module focus on education, prevention, and mitigation of possible COVID cases for firefighting resources, according to a release from Brown's office.
"I'd like to thank the incredible men and women on the frontlines fighting to protect the homes and livelihoods of so many in Wasco County," Brown said. "From the volunteers, to the fire crews, and everyone who puts their lives on the line each and every day to protect Oregonians, we are grateful for your service.
"We must continue to remain vigilant and do all we can to prevent additional wildfires, especially since 90% of all wildfires this season are human caused. We are forecasted to continue to have a hot, dry summer this year. That means a higher likelihood of wildfires that can wreak havoc on homes, neighborhoods, and Oregon’s precious natural areas. It’s important to follow burn bans and practice fire safety."
