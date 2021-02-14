The Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect through 6 a.m. Monday in Columbia County. An Ice Storm Warning is in effect for the Portland area through 6 .m. Monday.
Travel throughout the region is being discouraged.
Governor Kate Brown issued the following statement today on the continued severe winter weather and power outages across the Willamette Valley:
“Yesterday, I declared a state of emergency to ensure that all necessary state resources are available on the ground to help Oregonians impacted by this winter storm. Severe wind and ice conditions caused extensive damage to the electric system, with utilities reporting thousands of downed power lines, as well as damage to transmission lines and substations. As a result of this historic damage, I have been informed that at least 200,000 Oregonians are still without power as of noon on Sunday.
"At this time, thousands of utility personnel are actively working to restore power. Hundreds more are expected to arrive in the region this evening from neighboring states to help repair the damage.
“Thank you to the state and local workers, first responders, and utility crews who continue to work around the clock in incredibly difficult conditions to clear roads, restore power, and aid families in need. If you or your loved ones are among the thousands who have been impacted, please know that crews are working as fast as they can to restore power.
“All other Oregonians should remain home as much as possible, as road conditions remain poor. Check on your neighbors and loved ones when you can do so safely. Please help our first responders by staying home when you can.”
Warming Shelter Resources
Severe weather shelters and warming spaces are available in Multnomah County for Oregonians in need. More information is available at 211 or 211info.org. In Washington County, call 211 or Community Connect at 503-640-3263. Information on Clackamas County warming centers is available here.
Sign up for Public Alerts
Please use 911 for life-safety emergencies only; instead call 211, sign up for Public Alerts for updates, or call non-emergency lines for assistance:
- Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office: 503-655-8211
- Hood River Sheriff’s Office: 541-386-2711
- Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office: 503-823-3333
- Washington County Sheriff’s Office: 503-629-0111
- Marion County Sheriff’s Office: 503-588-5032
- Oregon State Police: 800-442-0776
Report Power Outages
Please also do not call 911 to report downed power lines and outages. Please call your electric company or cooperative instead:
PGE: 800-544-1795
- Pacific Power: 1-877-508-5088
- Hood River Electric: 541-354-1233
- Salem Electric: 503-362-3601
- West Oregon Electric: 503-429-3021
An Ice Storm Warning from the National Weather Service remains in effect until 6 am, Monday, February 15.
For the latest road condition updates, call 511 or visit ODOT's TripCheck.com page.
