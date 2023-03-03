Military veterans in and around the Northwest Oregon area are invited for special service sessions hosted by The Oregon American Legion, District 1.
American Legion staff and members will be available to discuss veterans’ benefits, The American Legion’s legislative efforts, membership opportunities and service to the community on the following days and locations:
- Saturday, March 11: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Moose Lodge, 57317 Old Portland Rd., Warren, OR 97053 (Lunch is from 11 a.m. to Noon)
- Monday, March 13 - Wednesday, March 15: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Elks Lodge, 1907 3rd St., Tillamook, OR 97141
A veteran’s service officer will be available to discuss VA claims and other VA benefits questions, to include the recent passing of the PACT Act.
In keeping with the over 100 years of tradition of The American Legion, the American Legion posts in this area will focus on community service and assistance to veterans. The scope and nature of the posts’ community service is determined by its members and with input from local civic and community officials.
Since its inception in 1919, The American Legion, the world’s largest veteran service organization, has been a key advocate for veterans and has been responsible for strategic legislative initiatives such as the G.I. Bill and the creation of the Department of Veterans Affairs.
In addition to veteran advocacy, The American Legion supports children and youth activities, patriotic American values, a strong national defense and quality-of-life issues for those serving in today’s armed forces.
For more information, call American Legion of Oregon, 541-212-2394 / ame2awburks@yahoo.com
