The Scappoose Bay Watershed Council and Friends of Nob Hill Nature Park (NHNP) invite you to join the semi-annual volunteer work day on Saturday, April 2.
The groups are offering two times, from 9 a.m. to noon, for weeding, mulching and ivy removal in the wetland near the boardwalk along Fifth Street Row, and from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. for trail work, weeding and replanting near the big fir tree.
Nob Hill Nature Park is a 10-acre oak woodland overlooking the Columbia River in St. Helens. The group Friends of NHNP has been doing restoration there since 2004.
Dress for the weather, including rain gear if needed. Please bring gloves, tools, water and snack items. Masks and social distancing are appreciated. This work party takes place rain or shine. Meet at the city’s wastewater treatment plant, 451 Plymouth Street, in St Helens.
All are welcome.
Pre-registration is requested by Friday, April 1 by calling Scappoose Bay Watershed Council at 503-397-7904. Or e-mail to: info@scappoosebay-wc.org. For day of event, call 503-349-8586.
