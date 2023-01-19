A second whale has washed ashore near the Peter Iredale shipwreck, approximately 100 yards north of the sperm whale that washed up on shore Jan. 14.

The Seaside Aquarium reports the whale is a baby Gray whale about 12-feet in length.

"Like the sperm whale, it had been dead for a while before washing in," the Aquarium said in a Facebook post. "There are no indications that this whale was struck by a ship or died from human interaction. Most likely, this is a case of failure to thrive."

A necropsy will be scheduled soon, according to the Aquarium.

Gray whales are currently migrating south to their birthing and breeding grounds near Baja.

The Gray whale washed ashore Wednesday, Jan. 18. A 40-foor sperm whale was discovered on the beach near the same area on Saturday, Jan. 14. Biologists said that whale died after being stuck by a ship at sea.