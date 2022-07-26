Water line work is planned for the Riverfront District in St. Helens Wednesday, July 28.
"An old water line is being cut and capped at the Columbia County Courthouse tomorrow, Wednesday, July 27," City of St. Helens Communication Officer Crystal King told the Chronicle. "The plan is to close the valves at both ends of the Courthouse property so that water service is not disrupted in the surrounding area"
King said because the water line is old, the valves may not close completely.
"If this is the case, we will have to close a valve further down the system which will cause water disruption in the surrounding area," she said. "Due to the hot weather, we plan to do this work starting at 6 a.m. Wednesday, July 27."
According to King, water service should be restored within about two hours.
All the businesses in the area have been notified of the possible service disruption, King said.
On Tuesday, July 27, a St. Helens Public Works Department crew was scheduled to prepare the site at the Columbia County Courthouse for the water line work.
