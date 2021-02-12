The Columbia County Sheriff's Office marine patrol deputies are scheduled to conduct boat inspections from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 13 at the Scappoose Marina at 57420 Old Portland Road in Warren.
Deputies encourage boar owners to pull their vessels in, display the correct paperwork, and required safety equipment, then receive a 21 Safety Sticker.
Safety items required:
- One life jacket per person
- Fire extinguisher
- Sound producing device
- Boat registration
- Boater education card
- 21 validation sticker
- Clearly marked identification number
- A type IV throwable.
If your boat is an inboard, deputies remind you that a flame arrestor must be clean, and your blower must be functional.
For more information. contact the Columbia County Sheriff's Office at 503-366-4611.
