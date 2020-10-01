The National Weather Service in Portland has issued an Air Stagnation Advisory for our region.
WHAT
Stagnant air.
WHERE
Inland areas of Northwest Oregon including Columbia County and Southwest Washington below 2000 feet.
WHEN
Until 6 p.m. Monday.
IMPACTS
Varying air quality could degrade enough to cause issues for people with respiratory problems.
ADDITIONAL DETAILS
A strong inversion over the region will act like a lid over the interior, limiting mixing of the air mass. In addition, there will be patchy smoke in spots, primarily closer to the Riverside and Beachie fires.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS
People with respiratory illness should follow their physician's advice for dealing with high levels of air pollution during periods of stagnant air.
According to state air quality agencies, prolonged periods of stagnant air can hold pollutants close to the ground where people live and breathe. Check with your local air quality agency for any current restrictions in your area.
More information about air quality can be found at:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.