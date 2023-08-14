The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued an Excessive Heat Warning for today, Monday, Aug. 14, through 10 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 15 for the region.
WHAT
Dangerously hot conditions. Afternoon high temperatures of 98 to 106 expected today, then a tad cooler for Tuesday, with highs 95 to 101. Expect continued warm nights, with temperatures only cooling to the lower to middle 60s.
IMPACTS
Extreme heat will significantly increase then potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
For sheltering information and other human services in your area, dial 2 1 1 during business hours or visit 211info.org in Oregon or wa211.org in Washington.
