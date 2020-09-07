The National Weather Service has issued a High Wind Warning for the greater Portland area.
WHAT
East winds 15 to 30 mph with widespread gusts of 40 to 55 mph are expected. Locally stronger winds with gusts of 60 to 65 mph are possible across the West Hills and areas east of the Portland and Vancouver Airports.
WHEN
From 5 p.m. Monday to 1 p.m. Tuesday.
IMPACTS
Tree limbs and even whole trees will be susceptible to being blown down. Be prepared for power outages. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles along Interstate 205.
FIRE CONCERNS
Conditions will be favorable for rapid fire spread. Use extreme caution with potential ignition sources.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive.
