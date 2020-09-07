Weather Alert
Image / Courtesy of the National Weather Service

Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

The National Weather Service has issued a High Wind Warning for the greater Portland area.

WHAT

East winds 15 to 30 mph with widespread gusts of 40 to 55 mph are expected. Locally stronger winds with gusts of 60 to 65 mph are possible across the West Hills and areas east of the Portland and Vancouver Airports.

WHEN

From 5 p.m. Monday to 1 p.m. Tuesday.

IMPACTS

Tree limbs and even whole trees will be susceptible to being blown down. Be prepared for power outages. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles along Interstate 205.

FIRE CONCERNS

Conditions will be favorable for rapid fire spread. Use extreme caution with potential ignition sources.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive.

0
0
0
0
0

Online Poll

Should the City of St Helens hold the Spirit of Halloweentown this year?

You voted:

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.