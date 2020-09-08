The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) issued an air quality advisory on Monday for the Portland Metro area, Willamette Valley, Columbia River Gorge and Central Oregon due to smoke from wildfires in Oregon and Washington.
DEQ and partner agencies will continue to monitor smoke in these areas.
**Información en español abajo**
The following areas are affected:
• Portland metro area through Tuesday afternoon. Smoke is coming from wildfires in Oregon and Washington.
• Central and Southern Willamette Valley through Tuesday afternoon. Smoke is coming from the Lionshead and Beachie Creek fires.
• Hood River, Wasco, Gillam and Sherman counties through Tuesday afternoon. Smoke is coming from wildfires in Washington.
• Deschutes, Jefferson and Crook counties through Tuesday afternoon. Smoke is coming from the Lionshead Fire and wildfires in Washington.
Smoke levels can change rapidly depending on weather. Check current conditions on DEQ’s Air Quality Index or by downloading the free OregonAIR app on your smartphone.
Smoke can irritate the eyes and lungs and worsen some medical conditions. Young children, adults over 65, pregnant women, and people with heart disease, asthma or other respiratory conditions are most at risk.
Protect your health when smoke levels are high:
- Stay inside if possible. Keep windows and doors closed.
- Avoid strenuous outdoor activity.
- Be aware of smoke in your area and avoid places with the highest levels.
- Use high efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filters. These can be portable filters or can be installed in indoor heating, ventilation, cooling and air purification systems.
- If you have heart or lung disease or asthma, follow your healthcare provider’s advice.
Cloth, dust and surgical masks don’t protect from the harmful particles in smoke. N95 masks that are tested to ensure proper fit and that are worn correctly may provide protection. Otherwise, they might just provide a false sense of security. They are not recommended for strenuous activities and are in limited supply due to COVID-19.
Additional information about wildfire smoke and COVID-19 can be found on the Centers for Disease Control webpage .
DEQ’s color-coded Air Quality Index provides current air quality conditions and ranks air quality as follows: Green is good. Yellow is moderate. Orange is unhealthy for sensitive groups such as children, seniors, pregnant women and those with respiratory conditions. Red is unhealthy for everyone. Purple is very unhealthy for everyone. Maroon is hazardous.
Find more information: Oregon Smoke Blog
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.