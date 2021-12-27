St. Helens
Due to the inclement weather and for the safety of its employees, the City of St. Helens has closed St. Helens City Hall and the St. Helens Public Library for Monday, December 27.
The St. Helens Police Department and St. Helens Public Works remain open.
For issues, such as a frozen water meter or other Public Works needs, please call 503-397-3532 during business hours (8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.) and call non-emergency dispatch at 503-397-1521 after hours.
