Bundle up!
The National Weather Service (NWS) is forecasting cold temperatures for Columbia County and much of Oregon as a fold front moves into the state.
The NWS said temperatures this week will likely dip into the teens and low twenties overnight with highs at about 40 degrees during the day.
Rain showers will open the week Monday, with sun breaks expected through Saturday. A warming trend is expected to begin next Monday with highs in the mid fifties.
The NWS also has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for two to four inches of snow in the Northern Oregon Coast Range about 1,500 feet until 10 p.m. tonight.
Drivers should plan on slippery road conditions over the cast range and are urged to slow down and use caution while traveling.
