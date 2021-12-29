Snow and very cold temperatures challenged Columbia County residents and visitors this week and more winter conditions are expected next week.
Starting Saturday, Dec. 25, a series of snow storms moved across the county.
National Weather Service (NWS) Meteorologist Rebecca Muessle in Portland said temperatures ranged into the low to mid 20s overnight and warming only to the low to upper 30s during the days.
“The cooler temperatures are likely to linger through the weekend,” she said.
Snow is likely again Saturday with a mix of snow and rain Sunday, Tuesday and again Wednesday. Temperatures are forecasted in the low 40's during the days and dipping to the upper 30s at night.
Snow totals this week ranged from four to six inches in St. Helens to seven to 10 inches in the higher elevations of the county.
Muessle said a combination of Arctic air flowing into the region from the north and moisture swirling in from the Pacific Ocean has created the winter storms.
The adverse weather challenged drivers and pedestrians since Saturday as the snowstorms moved across the county. The Oregon Department of Transportation and local law enforcement agencies urge drivers to slow down and be prepared for icy conditions over the next several days.
For the latest road conditions, visit TripCheck.com or dial 511. Follow weather developments 24/7 at thechiefnews.com.
