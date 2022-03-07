Update: The NWS has extended the Dense Fog Advisory until noon today.
The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Dense Fog Advisory for the region until 10 am. Monday, March 7.
WHAT
Visibility one quarter mile or less in areas of dense fog.
WHERE
In Oregon, Lower Columbia, greater Portland Metro Area, Central Willamette Valley and South Willamette Valley. In Washington, I-5 Corridor in Cowlitz County and greater Vancouver Area.
IMPACTS
Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. With temperatures near freezing, untreated roads may also be frosty and slick.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Pedestrians and bicyclists should consider wearing bright or reflective clothing to increase the chance of being seen.
