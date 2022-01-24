The morning commute will be impacted by dense fog and the region's air quality has also deteriorated.
The National Weather Service has issued a Dense Fog Advisory for the region until noon today, Monday, Jan. 24. The NWS has also issued an Air Stagnation Advisory in effect until 4 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 26 below 1500 feet.
WHAT
For the Air Stagnation Advisory, a period of stagnant air with light winds. For the Dense Fog Advisory, visibility one quarter mile or less in areas of dense fog.
IMPACTS
- Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
- Air stagnation could result in the development and persistence of poor air quality.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you.
People with respiratory illness should follow their physician`s advice for dealing with high levels of air pollution during periods of stagnant air.
State air quality agencies highly recommend that no outdoor burning occur and that residential wood burning devices be limited as much as possible.
According to state air quality agencies, prolonged periods of stagnant air can hold pollutants close to the ground where people live and breathe.
Check with your local burn agency for any current restrictions in your area.
