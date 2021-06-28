Columbia County residents and others across the state are bracing for another day of extreme heat.

Records were shattered Saturday and Sunday with temperatures climbing in the mid 100's locally, forcing some businesses to limit hours of operation. Cooling centers have also been established across the region.

The National Weather Service (NWS) has continued an Excessive Heat Warning until 11 p.m. tonight.

WHAT

Dangerously hot temperatures of 95 to 115 expected. Warmest from Central Willamette Valley northward.

WHERE

Inland valleys of Nortwest Oregon and Southwest Washington, Western Columbia River Gorge, the Willapa Hills and South Washington Cascade Foothills.

The NWS is also continuing an Excessive Heat Warning until 11 p.m. tonight for dangerously hot temperatures of 95 to 105 likely in all of the higher elevations of Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington, including the coast range.

IMPACTS

Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible.

To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.

Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.