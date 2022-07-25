The National Weather Service has issued an Excessive Heat Warning in effect from noon today, Monday, July 25, until 9 p.m. Thursday, July 28.

WHAT

Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures of 98 to 103 expected.

WHERE

In Oregon, the greater Portland metro Area. In Washington, the greater Vancouver area.

Temperatures are expected to reach the mid to upper 90s and low 100s in Columbia County.

IMPACTS

Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.

The hottest temperatures are expected Tuesday and Wednesday. Considerable uncertainty surrounds temperatures on Thursday. Overnight lows spanning 65 to 70 in the Portland/Vancouver Metro will provide little relief for those without air conditioning.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational

Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.

Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Columbia County Advisory

Columbia County has issued the following advisory concerning the heatwave.

