Fall weather is back across Oregon.
Look for filter sunshine and increasing clouds today, rain Tuesday and Wednesday in Columbia County. Temperature are also cooling, with daytime highs in the upper 60s today and upper 50s through the week.
Temperatures are expected to cool overnight to the low 40s. according to the National Weather Service.
