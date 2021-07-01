The Oregon State Medical Examiners Office has received reports of 69 deaths that preliminary investigation suggests may be associated with the Pacific Northwest heatwave June 25 through June 28.
The deaths include one in Columbia County.
This number may change in either direction as more information or reports are received from each county medical examiner’s office.
The state medical examiners office stresses that the numbers are preliminary numbers as some investigations are still in progress and final causes of death have not yet been determined.
The following is the current breakdown by county of heat related deaths.
- Multnomah – 51
- Marion – 9
- Washington – 5
- Clackamas – 2
- Columbia – 1
- Umatilla -1
The deaths follow three straight days of record breaking temperatures including Monday's 116 degrees in Portland, 118 in The Dalles and 117 in parts of Columbia County.
