The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Advisory for small streams and creeks in effect until 4 p.m. today, Friday, Jan. 7 in Columbia County and the surrounding region.
WHAT
Minor flooding, caused by heavy rainfall over past few days, will continue along small streams and creeks.
WHERE
Portions of Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington, including Columbia, Clatsop, Tillamook, Washington and Yamhill. In Southwest Washington, Cowlitz, Pacific and Wahkiakum Counties.
IMPACTS
Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Small streams and creeks were still running high as of this morning, with minor flooding still occurring.
Small streams and creeks will continue to run high today, with localized minor flooding. Water will be slowly receding through the day.
For flooding safety precautions, visit http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS
Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles.
