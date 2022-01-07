The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Advisory for small streams and creeks in effect until 4 p.m. today, Friday, Jan. 7 in Columbia County and the surrounding region.

Driving Danger

As vehicles pass through the high water areas, the splashing can create blind spots for drivers and that can lead to traffic crashes. Motorists are urged to slow down.

WHAT

Minor flooding, caused by heavy rainfall over past few days, will continue along small streams and creeks.

WHERE

Portions of Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington, including Columbia, Clatsop, Tillamook, Washington and Yamhill. In Southwest Washington, Cowlitz, Pacific and Wahkiakum Counties.

IMPACTS

Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Small streams and creeks were still running high as of this morning, with minor flooding still occurring.

Small streams and creeks will continue to run high today, with localized minor flooding. Water will be slowly receding through the day.

For flooding safety precautions, visit http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles.

