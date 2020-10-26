The National Weather Service in Portland has issued a Freeze Warning for our region.
WHAT
Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 22 expected. Lowest temperatures expected above 1000 ft, and through the southern Willamette Valley.
WHERE
In Oregon, South Willamette Valley, Coast Range of Northwest Oregon, Central Willamette Valley, Greater Portland Metro Area, Lower Columbia and Central Coast Range of Western Oregon. In Washington, Greater Vancouver Area, I-5 Corridor in Cowlitz County, Willapa Hills and South Washington Coast.
WHEN
From 1 a.m to 10 a.m. Monday.
IMPACTS
Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.