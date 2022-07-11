The National Weather Service is forecasting temperatures into the upper 80s and low to mid 90s inland and into the mid seventies along the North Oregon Coast today and Tuesday.
It will be a bit cooler Wednesday, warmer Thursday and Friday, and into the mid 70s Saturday and Sunday in Columbia County.
