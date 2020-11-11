The National Weather Service has issued a Special Weather Statement for strong winds, hazardous coastal conditions and Cascade snow possible Friday.
The system
A deepening low pressure system has the potential to produce hazardous weather across southwest Washington and northwest Oregon late in the week.
Details in the strength and timing of this system may change over the next few days, but there is growing confidence that this storm is capable of producing strong winds along the coast and inland this Friday. These winds could down trees, disrupt power, challenge drivers of large vehicles, and possibly damage or move unsecured property.
Beach danger
Very large surf is expected along the south Washington and Oregon beaches that could cause strong rip currents, dangerous sneaker waves, beach erosion, and move large logs. This surf paired with high tides may also result in coastal flooding with ocean water possibly spilling onto coastal highways and roads, are into low-lying areas near the beaches.
Mountain snow
Rain and Cascade snow is also expected with this storm. The rain does not look particularly hazardous at this time, but heavy snow or blowing snow may result in dangerous driving across the Cascade passes.
There is uncertainty in the details of the wind, surf, and precipitation, and the forecast is likely to change as this event nears. Visit www.weather.gov/portland for forecast updates from the National Weather Service and follow weather developments here online.
