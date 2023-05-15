The National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory for the region in effect until 8 p.m. May, 15.
WHAT
High temperatures in the mid 80s to lower 90s.
IMPACTS
Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur. While valley floors have cooled into the mid 50s and lower 60s this morning, locations just above the valley bottoms are starting the day warmer with temperatures near 70 degrees. Higher humidity today will make it more difficult to cool off from the heat.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.
Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible.
To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
For sheltering information and other human services in your area, dial 2 1 1 during business hours or visit 211info.org in Oregon or wa211.org in Washington
Flood Watch, landslide concerns
The NWS also has issued a flood watch for most areas of Oregon. The watch remains in effect from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m today, May 15.
Heavy rain may result in landslides in areas of steep terrain, as well as debris flows in and near burned areas from recent wildfires.
Find the latest information here: https://alerts.weather.gov/cap/or.php?x=1
Debris flows are rapidly moving, extremely destructive landslides. They can contain boulders and logs transported in a fast-moving soil and water slurry down steep hillsides and through narrow canyons. They can easily travel a mile or more. A debris flow moves faster than a person can run. People, structures, and roads located below steep slopes in canyons and near the mouths of canyons may be at serious risk.
If your home, work, or route is in a watch area:
- Stay alert. Track the flood watch by radio, TV, weather radio or online. If told to evacuate, do so immediately.
- Listen. Unusual sounds might indicate moving debris, such as trees cracking or boulders knocking together. A trickle of falling mud or debris may precede larger landslides. If you think there is danger of a landslide, leave immediately.
- Watch the water. If water in a stream or creek suddenly turns muddy or the amount of water flowing suddenly decreases or increases, this is a warning that the flow has been affected upstream. You should immediately leave the area because a debris flow may soon be coming downstream.
- Travel with extreme caution. Assume roads are not safe. Be alert when driving, especially at night. Embankments along roadsides may fail, sending rock and debris onto the road.
For more landslide and debris flow information, visit, https://www.oregongeology.org/Landslide/debrisflow.htm
