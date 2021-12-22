The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Special Weather Statement for our region calling for colder conditions and the possibility of snow that will challenge drivers and pedestrians.
The following is the NWS Special Weather Statement and a Winter Weather Storm Warning for the North Oregon Casades.
The forecast continues to look increasingly wintry for southwest Washington and northwest Oregon as we head into the Christmas weekend and next week.
While the details remain uncertain, confidence is increasing that a prolonged period of below normal temperatures will begin this weekend, lasting well into the next week. Meanwhile, occasional precipitation will continue as weather disturbances move onshore.
The combination of cold temperatures and occasional precipitation raises the possibility of snow and ice for the lowlands as early as Christmas Day.
Latest indications suggest the air mass will turn even colder next week, with forecast models suggesting a high probability of accumulating snow reaching the lowest elevations of southwest Washington and northwest Oregon, including the Interstate 5 and 84 corridors, as well as portions of the coast.
Finer details such as the timing of any snow threats, or snow accumulations from any particular system, are impossible to know at this point.
The more important message at this time is that anyone with travel plans for Christmas Eve through next week should be prepared for winter travel conditions and be prepared for delays. Even more so, routinely check the forecast at weather.gov for the latest changes and updates.
North Oregon Cascades
The NWS has issued a Winter Weather Storm Warning for the North Oregon Cascades about 4,000 feet until 4 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 23.
WHAT
Occasional snow or freezing rain this morning, then heavy snow developing this afternoon. Heavy snow expected tonight through Thursday morning, tapering to snow showers Thursday afternoon.
Total snow accumulations of 6 to 24 inches expected above 4,000 feet, with the heaviest accumulations above 5000 feet in elevation. Spotty ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch possible as well. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph will likely cause blowing and drifting of snow, and reduced visibility.
WHERE
Northern Oregon Cascades above 4,000 feet.
IMPACTS
Travel conditions are expected to be difficult. Expect snow and ice covered roads and greatly reduced visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS
Be prepared for winter driving conditions with snow and ice covered roads and very limited visibility.
If you must travel in the mountains, slow down, and allow plenty of extra time to reach your destination. Allow extra following distance to the vehicle in front of you, and keep snow chains and a winter survival kit, including a flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.
For the latest road conditions visit https://www.tripcheck.com or https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map or by calling 5 1 1
Follow the latest local weather developments here at the chronicleonline.com.
