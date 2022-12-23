The ice storm hitting much of Oregon and Southwest Washington is forcing the cancellation of mobile blood drives and fixed collection sites in affected areas until conditions improve.
Donors are encouraged to check with their local Red Cross office to see if their drive is impacted.
“We are losing hundreds of units of blood across the region,” Red Cross Cascades Region Blood Services Executive Angel Montes said. “Unfortunately, this severe winter weather is coming at an already challenging time of the year to collect blood as many of our blood donors are away for the holidays.”
To help ensure patients continue to have access to lifesaving blood products, the Red Cross urges individuals to schedule an appointment to give blood once weather conditions improve.
Every day, the Red Cross must collect approximately 12,500 blood and nearly 3,000 platelet donations for patients, who are currently undergoing medical procedures and treatments, who are alone without the bedside support of loved ones, at about 2,500 hospitals and transfusion centers nationwide.
How to donate blood
Simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or for more information.
All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in.
Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.
Visit RedCrossBlood.org, download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, or call 1-800-Red Cross.Visit RedCrossBlood.organd put in your zip code to find a donation site near you.
