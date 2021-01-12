The National Weather Service has issued the following hydrologic outlook calling for heavy rain which will result in rising streams and rivers in the region.

Very heavy rain is expected across the Pacific Northwest tonight through Wednesday. Highest rainfall amounts will be over the Oregon

Cascades and the eastern mountains. Amounts should range from two to four inches in the Oregon Cascades and one to three inches in the eastern mountains through Wednesday.

Snow levels will be rising to around 7000-8000 feet today and will remain at these high levels through tonight. On Wednesday, snow levels will decrease to 3000 to 4000 foot along the Oregon Cascades, and 2000-3000 feet over the Blue Mountains.

The combination of rain and snowmelt will increase flows on the rivers, creeks and streams starting tonight, with significant rises seen starting through tonight.

At this time, no widespread flooding is expected on the large rivers, but minor flood impacts maybe seen on smaller streams and creeks. The water levels are expected to peak late Wednesday and decrease through the rest of the week.

If you live along a creek, stream or river, be aware of the changing conditions and continue to monitor weather and stream flow forecasts.

