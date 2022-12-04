The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Winter Weather Advisory in effect until 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec, 4.
WHAT
Snow expected. Freezing rain possible. Snow accumulations of up to 3 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. Accumulations should be greatest for elevations above 500 feet, as well as western portions of Washington and Columbia Counties. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph near the Columbia Gorge, especially this morning.
ADDITIONAL DETAILS
Precipitation will likely begin shortly as a spotty mix of very light snow, sleet, or rain. Precipitation should transition to all snow this morning. After that, expect a brief period of sleet this afternoon before precipitation transitions back to rain. Cold air trapped outside of the major metropolitan areas will likely result in icy pockets persisting well into the day today and possibly into tonight.
WHERE
Inland portions of northwest Oregon and southwest Washington from the Central Willamette Valley northward.
IMPACTS
Plan on slippery road conditions.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.