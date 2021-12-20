Snow is in the Columbia County forecast by this coming weekend.
The National Weather Service is forecasting rain with temperatures in the low to upper forties during the days with lows in the low to mid 30s at night this week.
A transition is expected by Friday with snow likely Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Temperatures will dip into the mid 20s at night.
The NWS and the Oregon Department of Transportation urge travelers to be prepared for winter conditions.
- Carry flashlights and extra batteries
- Charge up your cellphone before traveling
- Carry a blanket and nonperishable food supply
