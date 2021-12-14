Law enforcement agencies and the Oregon Department of Transportation advise drivers to watch for slick road conditions in the higher elevations today.
The National Weather Service has issued a Special Weather Statement for northwest portions of Columbia County and into the Coast Range.
Scattered showers will be lowering snow levels this morning across the Coast Range. This will allow snow to fall and accumulate, even on roads due to cold air and road temperatures.
Take caution driving over bridges and overpasses as black ice may form on those colder surfaces. Expect spotty accumulations of up to an additional half inch below 1,500 feet, and up to an inch above.
For the Portland Metro area, the NWS's Special Weather Statement advises that isolated showers this morning will once again lower snow levels to allow snow to fall and accumulate on elevated and grassy surfaces, while it remains more slushy on roads. Near or sub-freezing air temperatures and some freezing road temperatures, especially over bridges and overpasses, may allow black ice to form on those colder surfaces. Expect spotty accumulations of up to an additional half inch this morning.
School Delays
Knappa and Vernonia School Districts are opening two hours late due to weather conditions.
Check the latest weather updates here online. For the latest road conditions, visit TripCheck.com.
