The National Weather Service has issued a Dense Fog Advisory until 12 p.m. today. An Air Quality Advisory has also been issued for our area until 12 p.m. today.
The conditions have deteriorated the air quality and can challenge drivers.
Forecasters are calling for clearing conditions with rain showers into the weekend.
WHAT
Widespread fog with visibility under one mile, with areas of visibility below one quarter of a mile in dense fog.
WHERE
In Oregon, Lower Columbia, Greater Portland Metro Area, Central Willamette Valley, South Willamette Valley, Northern Oregon Cascade Foothills and Cascade Foothills in Lane County. In Washington, I-5 Corridor in Cowlitz County, Greater Vancouver Area and South Washington Cascade Foothills.
IMPACTS
Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Take special care in towns and urban areas, as pedestrians and cyclists may be difficult to see.
Air Quality Advisory
The Southwest Clean Air Agency, the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality, and the Lane Regional Air Protection Agency has continued an Air Quality Advisory, which is in effect until noon Thursday.
A Smoke Air Quality Advisory remains in effect. Wildfires burning in the region combined with forecasted conditions will cause air quality to reach unhealthy levels at times through Thursday morning.
Pollutants in smoke can cause burning eyes, runny nose, aggravate heart and lung diseases, and aggravate other serious health problems. Limit outdoor activities and keep children indoors if it is smoky. Please follow medical advice if you have a heart or lung condition.
