The National Weather Service (NWS) Winter Storm Warning remains in effect until 4 p.m. today, Friday, Dec. 23.
WHAT
Significant icing. Additional ice accumulation around one tenth of an inch above 2500 feet, and one tenth to three tenths of an inch below 2000 feet.
WHERE
In Oregon, Lower Columbia and Central Willamette Valley. In Washington, Willapa Hills and I-5 Corridor in Cowlitz County.
IMPACTS
Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the ice. Travel will be difficult.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Prepare for possible power outages.
For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map
