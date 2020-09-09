Monday's rare violent east wind storm sent a tree into a house along the 200 block of S. 8th Street in St. Helens.
Columbia River Fire & Rescue (CRRF) reports no one was hurt during the event. On Tuesday morning, the large tree was cradled on top of the home. A crew was at the scene carefully removing portions of the tree.
CRFR also reported a tree fell into power lines along Highway 30 near Rainier on Monday afternoon, closing the busy route for a time while crews removed the debris.
While the winds are easing, the extreme wildfire danger is expected to continue into the weekend.
The National Weather Service continues a Red Flag warning until 8 p.m. Wednesday due to the extreme wildfire danger.
Winds
East 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Strongest across exposed terrain. Winds will begin to subside this evening, but gusts up to 30 mph are likely.
Relative Humidity
As low as 10 percent. Poor overnight humidity recoveries.
Impacts
Conditions may be favorable for rapid fire spread which may threaten life and property. Use extra caution with potential ignition sources, especially in grassy areas.
Outdoor burning is not recommended. Fire agencies in Columbia County have banned all outdoor fires until further notice due to the extreme conditions.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of the above conditions can contribute to extreme fire behavior.
