Wildfire smoke is clearing a bit in Columbia County this morning.
A rare east wind event sent the smoke into Columbia County late Monday afternoon from wildfires in Washington state and Oregon.
The National Weather Service issued a High Wind Warning, which remains in effect until 1 p.m. today for the region. Wind warnings were also issued for the Cascades and the Oregon Coast.
Due to the smoke, the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality issued an air quality advisory on Monday for the Portland Metro area, Willamette Valley, Columbia River Gorge and Central Oregon.
Wind gusts fanned a wildfire in east Marion County, forcing evacuations in the Santiam Canyon. A 12-acre brush fire also broke out in the Oregon City area. Three fires are reported in Lincoln County forcing the closure of Highway 101 north of Depoe Bay. Officials in Lincoln County urged residents and visitors to avoid travel if possible and were advising people to stay home.
Portland General Electric reported electricity was disrupted for nearly 100,000 customers late Monday night in the Portland metro area.
Because of the continued heat wave, dry conditions and high winds, fire agencies in Columbia County closed all burning, event in county parks effected Monday, Sept. 7 until further notice.
