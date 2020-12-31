The National Weather Service in Portland has issued a Special Weather Statement for our area.
The systems
A cold front will push across the region later Friday afternoon and evening, bringing another round of rain. This front will produce breezy conditions as well, with southerly winds gusting 25 to 35 mph at times Friday evening.
A stronger front will push across the region on later Saturday into Saturday night, with moderate to locally heavy rain. Areas of standing water are likely in low-lying spots. But, no river flooding is expected.
South winds will increase later Saturday afternoon, running 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph at times Saturday evening. Strongest wind will from 6 p.m. Saturday through about midnight Saturday for the Willamette Valley northward through the Cowlitz River Valley.
Preparations
During any winter storms, first responders encourage residents to be prepared for weather-related power outages and travel challenges.
They recommend checking to make sure you have working flashlights and extra batteries at home, at the office and in your vehicle. It is also a good idea to carry warm clothing, a blanket and non-perishable snacks if you plan to travel during adverse winter conditions.
Social service agencies encourage families to check on elderly relatives to make sure they are safe and secure.
Law enforcement agencies encourage drivers to slow down during heavy rain showers, turn on vehicle lights in such storms and watch for pedestrians.
The National Weather Service has also issued a Beach Hazards Statement.
What
Sneaker waves possible.
Where
In Oregon, North Oregon Coast and Central Oregon Coast. In Washington, South Washington Coast.
When
Through late Friday night.
Impacts
Sneaker waves can knock people off of their feet and quickly pull them into the frigid ocean which may lead to serious injury or drowning.
Precautionary/Preparedness Actions
A Beach Hazards Statement is issued when sneaker waves create potentially life-threatening conditions in the surf zone. Caution should be used when in or near the water. Always keep an eye on the waves, and be especially watchful of children.
Keep away from large logs on the beach. Sneaker waves can run up on the beach lifting or rolling these extremely heavy logs.
Follow the latest weather updates here online 24/7.
